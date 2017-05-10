Microsoft Build's biggest reveals: Story Remix, Cortana hardware and more
Microsoft's annual Build conference is ostensibly aimed at developers, but it's always the stage for a slew of consumer-focused product announcements as well-and Build 2017 was no exception. to an app that uses machine learning and mixed realities to make your movies awesome, these are the biggest reveals from Build 2017 that everyday users should care about.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PC World.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Puppy Linux Screen resolution
|Mar '17
|I_know_better_now
|1
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC