LinuxCertified releases U1 Ultra-light ultra-thin Ultrabook

LinuxCertified Inc introduced the U1 13.3" Ultra High Resolution, QHD+ Display - Exclusive High Performance Linux Ultrabook pre-installed with Ubuntu or Fedora Linux. The U1 is one of the ultralight, ultrathin, yet powerful Linux Ultrabook designed for legendary performance on the go, whether to another meeting or another country, you sacrifice nothing in return.

