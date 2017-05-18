Latest preview of SQL Server 2017 rel...

Latest preview of SQL Server 2017 released after having passed one million Docker pulls

Towards the end of 2016, Microsoft released the first public preview of SQL Server on Linux after having attracted interest from over 8,000 companies who had signed up to try out the new offering. Now, the Redmond giant is celebrating a new milestone in the product's development after "steadily growing customer use".

