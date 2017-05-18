kalliope 0.4.4
Kalliope is based on audio input recognition, so it recognize an order pronounced by the user and then execute actions attached to the order. You can create your own Kalliope bot, by simply choosing and composing the existing modules without writing any code.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Python.
