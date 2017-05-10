Just how many darned developers are there in the world? GitHub is puzzled
At GitHub Satellite in London this week CEO Chris Wanstrath gave a great keynote about the ongoing revolution in software development. One of the themes was what on the face of it is a straightforward question - how many developers are there in the world? Of course the question is not straightforward.
