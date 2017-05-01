I'm excited for a new Ubuntu release-...

I'm excited for a new Ubuntu release-for the first time in a long time

I haven't liked Ubuntu for a while, but it looks like Canonical and the Ubuntu community are returning to what made the Linux distribution great in the first place It's been many years since I regularly used Ubuntu. Back in "ye olden times" I would consider myself one of the most outspoken advocates for Canonical's Linux distribution-often proclaiming the perfection of Ubuntu-but those times have long since faded into the mist.

