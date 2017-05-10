Hello World .NET Core Pi

8 hrs ago Read more: MSDN Blogs

Today's Friday Hardware post comes to us from Laurent KempA© . The project shows off all the steps in getting your first .NET Core application running on an IoT device... Now that there is a distribution of .NET Core on a Linux distro running on my Raspberry Pi 3 , I had to try it.

