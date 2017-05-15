Google's New Mobile OS Will Have a Distinctly Non-Linux Hue
Google has been developing a new open source operating system called "Fuchsia" for smartphones, tablets and other devices, which could be unveiled as early as this summer. Little has been revealed about the new OS since it first came to light last year.
