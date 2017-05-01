GNU Linux-libre 4.11 Kernel Officially Available for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom
In the good tradition of every GNU Linux-libre kernel release, today's GNU Linux-libre 4.11-gnu kernel is shipping deblobbed of numerous proprietary drivers, including those for Cavium Crypto accelerator, Silead touchscreen, Netronome NFP 4000/6000 Ethernet, and Rockchip GPU.
