Fedora 27 Workstation Linux Could Let...

Fedora 27 Workstation Linux Could Let You Share Printers from Android Devices

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Linux Today

Fedora Workstation is the main edition of the GNU/Linux distribution, based on the modern and popular GNOME desktop environment, and while work on the upcoming Fedora 26 release is ongoing, it looks like the development team is already preparing some goodies for the next major release after Fedora 26, namely Fedora 27 Workstation, which promises to allow users to easily share printers. It's a known fact that on of the main features of the Ubuntu 17.04 operating system was called "driverless printing," meaning that the OS supported printing without printer-specific drivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Linux Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Puppy Linux Screen resolution Mar '17 I_know_better_now 1
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec '16 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,172 • Total comments across all topics: 281,050,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC