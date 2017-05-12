Fedora 26 radicale-1.1.2-1.fc26

Fedora Update Notification FEDORA-2017-863f86e7a9 2017-05-12 14:09:49.178117 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name : radicale Product : Fedora 26 Version : 1.1.2 Release : 1.fc26 URL : http://radicale.org Summary : A simple CalDAV and CardDAV server Description : The Radicale Project is a CalDAV and CardDAV server. It aims to be a light solution, easy to use, easy to install, easy to configure.

