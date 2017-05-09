Fedora 25 kernel-4.10.14-200.fc25

Fedora 25 kernel-4.10.14-200.fc25

Fedora Update Notification FEDORA-2017-b9b1ac0d15 2017-05-09 21:17:48.519444 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name : kernel Product : Fedora 25 Version : 4.10.14 Release : 200.fc25 URL : http://www.kernel.org/ Summary : The Linux kernel Description : The kernel meta package -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Update Information: The 4.10.14 stable kernel update contains a number of important fixes across the tree.

