Faster machine learning is coming to the Linux kernel

23 hrs ago Read more: InfoWorld

It's been a long time in the works, but a memory management feature intended to give machine learning or other GPU-powered applications a major performance boost is close to making it into one of the next revisions of the kernel. Heterogenous memory management allows a device's driver to mirror the address space for a process under its own memory management.

