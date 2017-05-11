Epiq Solutions Announces the Matchstiqa S12 Software Defined Radio Platform
The Matchstiq S10, S11 and S12 platforms are ideal for use with Epiq Solutions signal processing IP including 2G/3G/4G cellular survey, RF sensing and security applications, or to provide a versatile platform to develop and execute customer applications. A Platform Development Kit is available to support both custom software applications as well as custom FPGA enhancements.
