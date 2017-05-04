Devoxx US 2017: Models to build the b...

Devoxx US 2017: Models to build the best microservices for Java

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: MC Press Online

For links to episode resources, go to https://developer.ibm.com/tv/devoxx-u... At Devoxx US 2017, CDI Architect Emily Jiang discusses how to establish Java programming models to build the best microservices for the programming language, services that are portable among different application servers.MicroProfile is the next step in the evolution of Enterprise Java technologies to support distributed application architectures based on RMI/IIOP, Web Services, and REST. It's an open forum to optimize Enterprise Java for a microservices architecture by innovating across multiple implementations and collaborating on common areas of interest with a goal of standardization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MC Press Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Puppy Linux Screen resolution Mar '17 I_know_better_now 1
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec '16 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,774,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC