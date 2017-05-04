Devoxx US 2017: Models to build the best microservices for Java
For links to episode resources, go to https://developer.ibm.com/tv/devoxx-u... At Devoxx US 2017, CDI Architect Emily Jiang discusses how to establish Java programming models to build the best microservices for the programming language, services that are portable among different application servers.MicroProfile is the next step in the evolution of Enterprise Java technologies to support distributed application architectures based on RMI/IIOP, Web Services, and REST. It's an open forum to optimize Enterprise Java for a microservices architecture by innovating across multiple implementations and collaborating on common areas of interest with a goal of standardization.
