Build 2017: Prepare for an Ecosystem of Devices Connected Through Windows
During Build 2017, which was held in Seattle last week, there were plenty of sessions that talked about how new tools and services could impact your companies DevOps approach to managing your own applications and services. Many of these DevOps related sessions are already online at the Channel 9 Build Event website and others will be coming online shortly so there is plenty for you to watch and catch up on for sure.
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Puppy Linux Screen resolution
|Mar '17
|I_know_better_now
|1
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
