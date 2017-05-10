Bolster your IT resume with the Linux Power User Bundle
You might be happy surfing with Windows or macOS, but Linux is emerging as one of the most important enterprise operating systems. The Linux Power User Bundle can walk you through it all, featuring 5 user-friendly courses, this training bundle will get you familiar with Linux, its commands, and applications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TechSpot.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Puppy Linux Screen resolution
|Mar '17
|I_know_better_now
|1
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC