100 Million Reasons For Open Source Compliance

Friday May 26

CoKinetic Systems Corporation filed suit against Panasonic Avionics Corporation, seeking damages in excess of $100 million, in part, for violation of the GPL v2 open source license. CoKinetic alleged that Panasonic blocked competitors from having the ability to develop software for Panasonic's In-flight Entertainment hardware by refusing to distribute the source code for its open-source Linux based operating system.

Chicago, IL

