Version 5 of RHEL, CentOS and Scientific Linux are now dead

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5 and its derivatives, CentOS 5 and Scientific Linux 5, all reached their end-of-life at the end of March, all systems running the releases should be updated to RHEL 6/CentOS 6 or RHEL 7 /CentOS 7 which are supported until 2020 and 2024 respectively. While most support for Enterprise Linux 5 has ended, customers paying Red Hat will be able to get Extended Life Cycle Support, providing they are running RHEL and not CentOS or other derivatives; this support will last for another three and a half years, but is limited to x86 architecture only.

