Ubuntu Phone security updates end in June, app store closing

Canonical moves quickly to end support for Ubuntu phones and tablets, and it will shutter the app store at the end of 2017 When Mark Shuttleworth , founder of Canonical , announced his company would not only be abandoning their custom desktop environment , but also halting development on their phone/tablet operating system, many questions were left unanswered. One of those questions: What happens to the existing phones and tablets running Ubuntu Touch that have already been sold? I have a 10-in.

