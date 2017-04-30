Ubuntu founder retakes the CEO throne, many employees gone
Mark Shuttleworth, the founder of Canonincal has once again returned to his positition of CEO, as Jane Silber, the previous CEO now heads to the Board of Directors; and big changes happen to the staff lineup as a result. In a blog bost by Sibler, she says , "I originally agreed to be CEO for 5 years and we've extended my tenure as CEO by a couple of years already.
