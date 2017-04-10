Ubuntu 17.04 is now ready to download

Canonical has made available the latest release of Ubuntu, version 17.04 codenamed Zesty Zapus , the 26th of the distribution, which has been around since 2004. With it being non-LTS , 17.04 will only be supported for nine months.

