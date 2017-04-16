Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Users Get New Kernel...

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Users Get New Kernel Live Update, 14 Vulnerabilities Patched

A total of fourteenth Linux kernel vulnerabilities have been patched for users of the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS operating system series, including the two point releases, Ubuntu 16.04.1 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS, but only if the Linux 4.4 kernel is used.

