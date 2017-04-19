The Past, Present and Future of Canonical and Ubuntu Linux
From a rethinking of mobile strategy to a change in the CEO office, big changes are afoot at Canonical , the company behind Ubuntu Linux . Here's what they could mean for the future of the open source company and the software it produces.
