The Linux Foundation launches EdgeX Foundry to unify IoT market
The Linux Foundation has launched EdgeX Foundry, an open source project to build a common open framework for Internet of Things edge computing and an ecosystem of interoperable components that unifies the marketplace and accelerates enterprise and Industrial IoT. The initiative aims to simplify and standardise Industrial IoT edge computing, while still allowing the ecosystem to add significant value.
