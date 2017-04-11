The Linux Foundation Announces Sessio...

The Linux Foundation Announces Sessions and Speakers for Open Source Summit Japan 2017

LinuxCon, ContainerCon and CloudOpen have combined under one umbrella name in 2017 and beyond - Open Source Summit. Three events in one, Open Source Summit Japan is a technical conference where 600+ open source developers, users and other professionals will convene to collaborate, share information and learn about the latest in open technologies, including Linux, containers, cloud computing and more.

