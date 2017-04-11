The Linux Foundation Announces Sessions and Speakers for Open Source Summit Japan 2017
LinuxCon, ContainerCon and CloudOpen have combined under one umbrella name in 2017 and beyond - Open Source Summit. Three events in one, Open Source Summit Japan is a technical conference where 600+ open source developers, users and other professionals will convene to collaborate, share information and learn about the latest in open technologies, including Linux, containers, cloud computing and more.
