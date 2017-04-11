The Linux Foundation Announces Agenda...

The Linux Foundation Announces Agenda for Automotive Linux Summit 2017

Automotive Linux Summit gathers the most innovative minds from automotive expertise and open-source excellence including automotive systems engineers, Linux experts, R&D managers, business executives, open-source licensing and compliance specialists and community developers. The event connects the developer community driving the innovation in this area together with the vendors and users providing and using the code in order to drive the future of embedded devices in the automotive arena.

