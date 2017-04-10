SSHGuard 2.0

SSHGuard is an intrusion prevention utility that parses logs and automatically blocks misbehaving IP addresses with the system firewall. It's less configurable than the better-known Fail2Ban but has a smaller resource footprint and ships with full IPv6 support.

