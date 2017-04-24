Shell script to setup an LXD (Linux C...

Shell script to setup an LXD (Linux Containers) VM lab for testing purpose

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: NixCraft

This script: # a) Attach bridge to vm # b) Assign an IPv4 address # c) Start VM # d) Mark VM as autostart on host reboot # Author: Vivek Gite {https://www.cyberciti.biz/} # License: GPL v2.x+ # Note: Only tested and used on Ubuntu Linux 16.04 LTS server # -------------------------------------------------------------------- ### set me first ## lxc="/usr/bin/lxc" vm_arch='amd64' vm_bridge='lxdbr0' # Your bridge interface vm_net_if='eth0' # VM interface vm_start_ip='10.114.13' # Vm subnet 10.114.13.xx/24 vm_first_ip=3 # First vm IP address 10.114.13.3 and so on ## Customize this ## ## Format: ## vm_os/vm_version/vm_arch vm-name ## Following will install and config VM # CentOS 6/7 # Arch Linux # Gentoo # Debian 8/9 # Fedora 25 # OpenSuse 13.2 # Alpine Linux 3.5 # Sabayon # Oracle 7 # Plamo 6 # Ubuntu 16.4 vm_names="centos/7/${vm_arch} ubuntu-16-4" echo "Setting up LXD based VM lab...Please ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at NixCraft.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Puppy Linux Screen resolution Mar '17 I_know_better_now 1
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec '16 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,854 • Total comments across all topics: 280,695,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC