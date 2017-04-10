safeeyes 1.2.0a4

safeeyes 1.2.0a4

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Python

A Free and Open Source Linux alternative for EyeLeo. Read more about Safe Eyes on [WEB UPD8] : 1. [SafeEyes Protects You From Eye Strain When Working On The Computer] 2. [Computer Eye Strain Prevention App 'Safe Eyes' Sees New Release] ## INSTALLATION ### Ubuntu: 1: Add the PPA: `sudo add-apt-repository ppa:slgobinath/safeeyes` 2: Download the package list: `sudo apt update` 3: Install Safe Eyes: `sudo apt install safeeyes` 4: Start Safe Eyes from start menu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Python.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Puppy Linux Screen resolution Mar 18 I_know_better_now 1
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec '16 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,461 • Total comments across all topics: 280,297,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC