safeeyes 1.2.0a4

A Free and Open Source Linux alternative for EyeLeo. Read more about Safe Eyes on [WEB UPD8] : 1. [SafeEyes Protects You From Eye Strain When Working On The Computer] 2. [Computer Eye Strain Prevention App 'Safe Eyes' Sees New Release] ## INSTALLATION ### Ubuntu: 1: Add the PPA: `sudo add-apt-repository ppa:slgobinath/safeeyes` 2: Download the package list: `sudo apt update` 3: Install Safe Eyes: `sudo apt install safeeyes` 4: Start Safe Eyes from start menu.

