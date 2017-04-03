Patent Attacks on GNU/Linux Devices, Courtesy of Philips, Ericsson, Microsoft and Its Patent Trolls
The strategy of scattering software patents to patent trolls in order for them to sue one's competition is becoming ever more popular, and not only Microsoft is using this strategy to 'tax' GNU/Linux from many directions while the public fails to notice
