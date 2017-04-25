Open Source Groups Provide New Licensing Resources
Newcomers to free and open source software might be bewildered by the variety of licenses that dictate how users can use community offerings. For example, the Open Source Initiative lists nine " popular licenses " and Wikipedia lists dozens more coming in a variety of flavors for different purposes.
