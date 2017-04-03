Old attack code is new weapon for Rus...

Old attack code is new weapon for Russian hackers

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: InfoWorld

Attackers prefer to reuse code and tools for as long as they keep working. In that tradition, researchers have found evidence suggesting a cyberespionage group is still successfully using tools and infrastructure that was first deployed in attacks 20 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InfoWorld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Puppy Linux Screen resolution Mar 18 I_know_better_now 1
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec '16 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,161 • Total comments across all topics: 280,052,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC