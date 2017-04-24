New Strain of Linux Malware Could Get...

New Strain of Linux Malware Could Get Serious

2 hrs ago Read more: TechNewsWorld

Linux/Shishiga uses four different protocols -- SSH, Telnet, HTTP and BitTorrent -- and Lua scripts for modularity, wrote Detection Engineer Michal Malik and the Eset research team in an online post. Lua is a programming language characterized by its lightweight, embeddable nature, which makes it an efficient scripting language.

