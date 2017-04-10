New Linux SSH server shows off Golang...

New Linux SSH server shows off Golang's infrastructure power

Read more: InfoWorld

Gravitational, maker of a software-as-a-service support system built with Kubernetes, has released the latest open source iteration of a key part of that system. Teleport , an SSH server that provides support teams with a simpler way to remotely manage server clusters, is an example of Google's Go language being used to devise safer but still performant replacements for critical infrastructure.

