Neptune 4.5.4 Arrives with Linux Kernel 3.18.48 LTS, Dozens of Security Fixes
Neptune 4.5.4 is here four months after the release of Neptune 4.5.3, which was launched on the first day of 2017, and it includes lots of updated components, all the latest security fixes released upstream in the Debian GNU/Linux repositories, as well as various other improvements and bug fixes.
