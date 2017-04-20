Mobile Ubuntu Gamble to Fizzle Out in June
Canonical this week said that it will end its support for Ubuntu Touch phones and Ubuntu-powered tablets in June, and that it will shut down its app store at the end of this year. The company previously had signaled the system's demise, but it had not fixed a date.
