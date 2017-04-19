Microsoft Announces SQL Server 2017, ...

Microsoft Announces SQL Server 2017, Releases 2.0 Preview

Microsoft today announced the next version of its flagship RDBMS is officially named SQL Server 2017 and made a new Community Technology Preview available for download. Previously referred to as SQL Server vNext, the database has been released in a series of CTPs since late last year.

