MEF Uses PNDA for LSO Analytics

12 hrs ago Read more: Light Reading

MEF, the driving force enabling agile, assured, and orchestrated Third Network services, is pleased to announce plans to demonstrate a reference implementation of LSO analytics using Platform for Network Data Analytics , a Linux Foundation project. MEF will work within its OpenLSO Analytics initiative to demonstrate both open source and closed source versions of MEF members' LSO products integrated with PNDA.

