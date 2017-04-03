Kotlin compiles directly to native code via LLVM
Kotlin, the JVM-based language from IDE maker JetBrains, can now be compiled to standalone executables using the newly unveiled Kotlin/Native compiler. The compiler uses the LLVM project to generate the executables-another example of LLVM as the premier tool to both enable new languages and enhance existing ones.
