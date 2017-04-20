Huawei develops ARM-Android open source platform for Linaro
A development platform for the Android open source project has been created by Huawei. The ARM-based hardware is part of the Linaro open source collaborative engineering organization developing software for the ARM ecosystem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electronics Weekly.
