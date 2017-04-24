Huawei builds HiKey 960 Linaro dev platform for AOSP
Huawei is leading the Linaro way with the availability of the HiKey 960 96Boards development platform, which aims to support access to the latest ARM mobile technology for Android Open Source Project developers. For context, this may interest those persevering with the Android Open Source Project , which is the genuinely open-source, non Google Play controlled version of Android.
