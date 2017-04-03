How to make an earthquake in the Linu...

How to make an earthquake in the Linux-sphere

In a short post , Mark Shuttleworth, the founder of GNU/Linux distribution Ubuntu has announced that the next generation desktop environment, Unity 8 , as well as the phone and tablet OS effort are being binned. Further adding to the magnitude of the announcement, he reveals that the desktop OS will revert to using GNOME as the default desktop environment starting with the 18.04 release next April.

