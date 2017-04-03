Hacking & Contributing to Servo On Windows
Like many cross-platform open source projects, Servo , the high-performance browser engine project written in Rust, has always been a bit of a nightmare to build and run on Windows. Luckily, thanks to the Rust team and Servo community, most of the issues have been squashed and we can now launch it with nothing more than just PowerShell , plus with a full stack of native Windows libraries and tool usage.
