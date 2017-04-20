GrSecurity Kernel Patches Will No Lon...

GrSecurity Kernel Patches Will No Longer Be Free To The Public

Read more: LinuxSecurity.com

The GrSecurity initiative that hosts various out-of-tree patches to the mainline Linux kernel in order to enhance the security will no longer be available to non-paying users. GrSecurity has been around for the better part of two decades and going back to the 2.4 kernel days.

Read more at LinuxSecurity.com.

Chicago, IL

