DPDK Project Moves to Linux Foundation

14 hrs ago Read more: Light Reading

SANTA CLARA, Calif., - Open Networking Summit - The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit advancing professional open source management for mass collaboration, today announced that the DPDK Project community has moved to The Linux Foundation. The Linux Foundation provides a neutral home that promotes collaboration around open source technologies, such as a technical governance model that enables the growth of developer communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Light Reading.

