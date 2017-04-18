docker-windows-volume-watcher added to PyPI
The script aims to be workaround for the problem of file change events propagation on Windows hosts. Due to limitations of CIFS implementation in Linux kernel, file change events in mounted folders of host are not propagated to container by Docker for Windows.
