Dell Launches World's Most Powerful 15" and 17" Laptops Powered by Ubuntu Linux

Originally scheduled to arrive during the month of March 2017, the Dell Precision 7520 and Dell Precision 7720 models are finally available for purchase, and Dell dubs them as the world's most powerful 15-inch mobile workstations preloaded with the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS operating system.

