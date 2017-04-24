coincurve 4.4.0

This library provides well-tested Python CFFI bindings for libsecp256k1 , the heavily optimized C library used by Bitcoin Core for operations on elliptic curve secp256k1. Coincurve is distributed on PyPI and is available on Linux/macOS and Windows and supports Python 2.7/3.5+ and PyPy3.5-v5.7.1+.

