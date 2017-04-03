Canonical pulls out of the mobile industry, cites lack of interest in convergence
Canonical, makers of the popular Ubuntu Linux distribution, recently announced it is pulling out of the mobile device market and will no longer invest in its Unity8 phone and convergence initiative. The decision will also see the company switch back to GNOME for the default Ubuntu desktop when Ubuntu 18.04 LTS arrives.
